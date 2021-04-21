Hybrid fundraiser creates exposure to Multiple Sclerosis through ‘Spring Celebration’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A festive cocktail party aims to bring together philanthropic Central Illinoisans to raise awareness and funds for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

OSF Healthcare officials said, “Multiple Sclerosis is a complex disease that affects every person differently. Successfully managing MS requires comprehensive, personalized treatment plans.”

On Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m., doors will open at the Country Club of Peoria located at 4700 N. Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights, IL. The fundraiser will include wine and bourbon tasting, food stations, live music, and a silent auction. Central Illinoisans can also join in on the fun virtually.

OSF Healthcare officials said, “your tax-deductible contribution will help improve the quality of life for MS patients in Central Illinois experiencing financial hardships and to help them live more independently.”

Individual Tickets

$125 per person – this option is for the in-person event

$75 per person to-go – this option is if you would like to purchase the food experience to-go

NOTE – you do NOT need to purchase a ticket if you are joining the event online and do not wish to purchase food.

Live updates on the night of the event can be viewed HERE.