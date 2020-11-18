IDOT encourages defensive driving through Road Safety Week and beyond

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Deer, winter weather, and distracted driving are a few concerns for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) ahead of a high travel season.

“Don’t veer for deer” and “winter weather, get it together” are two slogans IDOT is hoping drivers hone in on before getting behind the wheel.

Paul Wappel, a public information officer with IDOT said Wednesday, “I just want to remind people to buckle up. Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law. It’s your best defense. If you are in a crash again, have an extra charger with you for your cellphone and be patient, and a great resource to getting out and about 24/7 is gettingaroundillinois.com. It’ll tell you road conditions 24/7 throughout the state of Illinois.”