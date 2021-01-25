Illinois Eye Center welcomes board-certified ophthalmologist, cataract surgeon

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Eye Center (IEC) welcomes a new ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon to its list of certified providers.

Dr. Colin Scott returned to the Midwest in January. Having worked previously in the Springfield area, he said he’s aware of the level of care provided by IEC providers and proud to be part of the team.

“I’m really excited to join this group in Peoria. It’s just a great opportunity to work with some great specialists. The staff here is amazing. Everything about it has just been a great thing for me.” Dr. colin scott

Dr. Scott is accepting new patients at all three locations of IEC:

IEC offers a variety of services including LASIK, optical, same-day visit, and Aesthetics Med Spa.

More about Dr. Colin Scott

Dr. Colin Scott is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist who first completed a residency in Neurology. That was followed by a second residency in Ophthalmology. He went on to undergo a fellowship in Neuro-Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa. Spending many educational years in the Midwest, Dr. Scott did his undergraduate work at Washington University in St. Louis, and earned his Medical Doctor degree at the University Of Toledo Medical College Of Ohio.

Having practiced medicine on both coasts, the Jacksonville/Springfield regions of Illinois, and in the southern United States, Dr. Scott is pleased to be returning to the Midwest where he first planted his Ophthalmology roots.

“I am proud to return to the Midwest, where I began my medical journey, and excited to care for patients in Peoria, an amazing medical community with outstanding, innovative technology.”