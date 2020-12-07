Illinois Eye Center’s ‘Aesthetics’ offers self-care options for the holiday gift-giving season

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During the hustle and bustle of gift shopping for family and friends, Peoria’s Illinois Eye Center reminding central Illinoisans, it’s ok to think about self-care during the holidays.

Michelle Ford, a Med Spa Coordinator with the center, said Monday, “Aesthetics is a boutique-like med spa within the eye center. We have three highly-qualified providers, which offer any array of services.”

Aesthetics adheres to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We are keeping our door locked at this time, so you can only come in with an appointment. We schedule one person at a time so that way it limits the [number] of people you’ll be around.” michelle ford





















Aesthetics at Illinois Eye Center

8921 N Wood Sage Rd, Peoria

Call / Text 309.243.3875

Email: mford@illinoiseyecenter.com

Facebook: @ileyebeauty

Instagram: @IECaesthetics

Spa-La-La Wish List: https://aesthetics.illinoiseyecenter.site/