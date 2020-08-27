ISU professor talks online course work, provides advice for current students

Normal, Ill. (WMBD) — At the beginning of August, Illinois State University transitioned most classes online.
A professor, right in the thick of it is Dr. Maura Toro-Morn. She’s a sociology professor at the university. She teaches about immigration, Latinos in the U.S., and gender issues.
“It has been very interesting because of all the work it involves,” said Dr. Toro-Morn. “It has also been very affirming. Right? Because this is actually the second week of classes, and I am really so pleased to see that all of my students come to class on time.”
