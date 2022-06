PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dive into Lebanese culture and cuisine this weekend during the 55th Annual Shish-Ka-Bob event.

It’s taking place at the Itoo Society located at 4909 W Farmington Road in Peoria on Saturday, June 25.

You can take part between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Guests can choose between beef or chicken kabobs, as well as cabbage rolls, Lebanese salad, and pita bread.

Indoor dining is available in the air-conditioned hall, or you can dine outdoors in the pavilion or under the outdoor tent.