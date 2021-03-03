Junction City’s Mathnasium provides supplemental help, enrichment for mathematics

JUNCTION CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — For students, math comes easily, or it requires a little more study time.

Mathnasium provides programming to elementary, middle, and high school students from private, public, or homeschool.

Larry Martinek, creator of the Mathnasium method, spent 40+ years designing, developing, and refining this approach based on his extensive experience teaching math to kids.

“Math is one of those subjects that’s extremely difficult to really effectively teach on an e-learning scale. A lot of kids are very hands-on. They’re very visual and if they don’t have that [comprehension] starts to lag behind. A lot of the kids I’m seeing now, instead of being maybe half a grade behind or something like that, they’re actually a year or more behind at this point.” Megan Curtale | mathnasium

Its website shows its proprietary method consists of three key components:

Assessments: Students start by taking a customized assessment, which pinpoints their needs, allowing us to meet them where they are and take them where they need to go. These assessments continue throughout their Mathnasium instruction to ensure progress and skill retention.

Customized Learning Plans: Staff then designs a customized learning plan for teaching the concepts the student needs to master and uses a combination of proprietary materials and instruction techniques to ensure your child masters these concepts.

Specially Trained, Caring Instructors Who Teach: Mathnasium’s specially trained instructors implement the learning plan and work with each student to ensure they master the material. All teaching takes place during the Mathnasium session, and we don’t assign homework.

Mathnasium provides a free assessment.

Hours of Operation:

Sun CLOSED

Mon 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tues 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wed 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thurs 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri CLOSED

Sat 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

(309) 394-0394 | peoriaIL@mathnasium.com