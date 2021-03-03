Junction City’s Mathnasium provides supplemental help, enrichment for mathematics

JUNCTION CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — For students, math comes easily, or it requires a little more study time.
Mathnasium provides programming to elementary, middle, and high school students from private, public, or homeschool.
Larry Martinek, creator of the Mathnasium method, spent 40+ years designing, developing, and refining this approach based on his extensive experience teaching math to kids.
Its website shows its proprietary method consists of three key components:
Assessments: Students start by taking a customized assessment, which pinpoints their needs, allowing us to meet them where they are and take them where they need to go. These assessments continue throughout their Mathnasium instruction to ensure progress and skill retention.
Customized Learning Plans: Staff then designs a customized learning plan for teaching the concepts the student needs to master and uses a combination of proprietary materials and instruction techniques to ensure your child masters these concepts.
Specially Trained, Caring Instructors Who Teach: Mathnasium’s specially trained instructors implement the learning plan and work with each student to ensure they master the material. All teaching takes place during the Mathnasium session, and we don’t assign homework.
Mathnasium provides a free assessment.
Hours of Operation:
- Sun CLOSED
- Mon 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Tues 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Wed 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Thurs 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Fri CLOSED
- Sat 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
(309) 394-0394 | peoriaIL@mathnasium.com
Latest Headlines
- Local restaurant gives free lunch to Pekin Police
- WATCH LIVE: Central Illinois On the Record 2021 Peoria Candidates Forum
- Republicans introduce alternative election reform measure to H.R. 1
- COVID-19 VACCINES: Some teachers still waiting for first dose, PCHD has a plan
- State Sen. Michael Hastings announces bid for Illinois Secretary of State