Keeping The Power On

Ameren Illinois is allocating $8 Million to help customers struggling financially because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Communication and P.R. Director Tucker Kennedy explains the qualifications and offers a warning against scammers. Visit AmerenIllinois.com/recovery to apply.

