Keeping The Power On

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)-- The Peoria County Jail is seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell confirms eight new cases Thursday morning.

The added positive cases is bringing the total number of detainee's with the virus to 29. Staff and employees now at 14. 168 of those incarcerated have been tested for the virus. 133 people have tested negative.