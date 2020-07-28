Keeping The Power On

Ameren Illinois is allocating $8 Million to help customers struggling financially because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Communication and P.R. Director Tucker Kennedy explains the qualifications and offers a warning against scammers. Visit AmerenIllinois.com/recovery to apply.
