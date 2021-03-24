Woman waiting for kidney transplant warns about signs, symptoms of the disease

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kidney disease is more prevalent in the U.S. than you may think. 1 in 3 Americans are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease, or CKD, and approximately 90% of those with kidney disease don’t even know they have it.[1] CKD’s common risk factors, such as genetic risk, diabetes, or being overweight, may lead to kidney disease.5 Staying at a normal weight and getting enough exercise is very important for these groups to help prevent diabetes and high blood pressure.6 It causes more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer and is also more common in African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asians, Pacific Islanders, and American Indians.2,3

Roshanda, a passionate patient advocate, is managing her kidney failure through solo home hemodialysis while balancing caring for her family. She is on the kidney transplant list and was recently featured in a documentary about the crucial need for kidney donors, where her journey with kidney failure and transplantation was highlighted. March is Kidney Disease Awareness Month.

The Mayo Clinic reports signs and symptoms of chronic kidney disease develop over time if kidney damage progresses slowly. Signs and symptoms of kidney disease may include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Fatigue and weakness

Sleep problems

Changes in how much you urinate

Decreased mental sharpness

Muscle twitches and cramps

Swelling of feet and ankles

Persistent itching

Chest pain, if fluid builds up around the lining of the heart

Shortness of breath, if fluid builds up in the lungs

High blood pressure (hypertension) that’s difficult to control

