Labor council president encourages central Illinoisans to reflect, recognize laborers over the extended holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Labor Day weekend may look a little different during the pandemic, but it’s still a time to honor and recognize the American Labor Movement.
Tom McLaughlin is the president of the West Central Illinois Labor Council. Friday, he said, “I would like to see people sit down with those in their family who are older to talk to them about the work that they’ve done over their careers.”
Latest Headlines
- Bloomington Salvation Army no longer accepting general in-kind donations
- Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
- Soul Box Project depicts gun violence, helps victims
- Wildlife Prairie Park honors animal species on National Wildlife Day
- Neighbors shocked after community garden is razed, city officials say it was not maintained