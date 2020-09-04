Labor council president encourages central Illinoisans to reflect, recognize laborers over the extended holiday weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Labor Day weekend may look a little different during the pandemic, but it’s still a time to honor and recognize the American Labor Movement.

Tom McLaughlin is the president of the West Central Illinois Labor Council. Friday, he said, “I would like to see people sit down with those in their family who are older to talk to them about the work that they’ve done over their careers.”

