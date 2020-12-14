Lasik Institute at Illinois Eye Center offers limited-time promotion for corrective eye surgery

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lasik Institute at Illinois Eye Center is offering state-of-the-art equipment for central Illinoisans looking to change their optical situation.

Dr. Evan Pike said Monday certified technicians can help you take control of your sight.

“We typically see that near-sighted patients are the most common folks that come in and have surgery. These are the people who have difficulty seeing at distance clearly but usually can see up close pretty well. We can also treat far-sighted patients. Patients with astigmatism, and also have options for presbyopia, which is the common condition people encounter as they get older when they can’t focus up close as easily. “

REGISTER HERE for your free Lasik Consultation or call (309) 243-3811.

*Disclaimer: Discount applies when consultation is scheduled by 12/31/20. LASIK must be performed on both eyes. May not be combined with any other offers. LASIK not typically performed for corrective prescription >9 diopters, or on patients over age 60 due to the possible onset of cataracts. There are alternatives for those in the above categories having visual problems. Please schedule a routine eye appointment with one of our ophthalmologists to discuss your vision concerns. Call (309) 243-2400