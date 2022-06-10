WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grab your golf bag and some buddies, and head out to Pine Lakes Golf Club for the inaugural golf outing benefitting the Central Illinois Autism Association.

In its inaugural year, this event aims to raise $15,000 for charity.

30 community grants for autistic individuals will be funded by proceeds from this event.

In the Tri-County Area, individuals, teachers, therapists, and families may apply for grants of up to $500 to assist with safety, communication, and sensory supports.

Check-in begins at 8 am with a shotgun starting at 9 am on Friday, June 24.

Sign up as an individual for $125 or as a foursome for $500.

Interested in sponsorship? Contact Brad if interested 309.678.0886.

Individual and corporate sponsors are invited to be involved in a 3-tiered opportunity for this event on June 24 at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Washington, IL.

Albatross: $1,000+

Sponsor name at a course hole

Social media announcement of appreciation

Sponsor name listed on our website through the event date

Complimentary entry of (1) team of 4 into the tournament

Eagle $500+

Sponsor name at a course hole

Social media announcement of appreciation

Sponsor name listed on our website through the event date

Bogey $250+

Sponsor name at a course hole

Social media announcement of appreciation

Your help in providing funding for the ongoing needs of those with autism spectrum

disorder in our community: