PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater Peoria 2030 “is a collaborative effort from eight local organizations working together to reverse the population decline of our region and bring talented young professionals to the area.”

Kelly Schneider, the director of programming for the CEO Council & Young Professionals of Greater Peoria said recent census data shows the city lost population, and along with it, talented professionals.

Greater Peoria 2030 is a campaign pioneering a reversal of the trend.

GOALS OF THE PROJECT:

Increase the population of the Greater Peoria Region

Attract businesses to the area with a talented workforce

Highlight the Peoria Area amenities that make it a desirable place to live, work and play

Communicate the positive quality of life attributes of the Peoria Area

Improve the Greater Peoria Area’s reputation in local and national circles

“We want people to look at the Greater Peoria Area and see opportunities — not just for living, but for working as well. Small and large companies that have made their home in Peoria are thriving,” — Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria EDC.

“All the communities that make up the Greater Peoria Area have something unique to offer,” said Amy Whiting-McCoy, Executive Director for the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce. “Through the Greater Peoria 2030 campaign, we can change the perceptions of quality of life in all of our cities, towns, and villages by actively promoting the area’s assets to both potential new residents and visitors alike.”

To work towards the goals of the campaign, organizers are putting on a newcomer mixer.

WHEN:

6 P.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 2

WHERE:

PEORIA CIVIC CENTER LEXUS CLUB, 201 SW JEFFERSON AVE.

The Greater Peoria 2030 collective will host a Newcomers Mixer at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Lexus Club located in the Peoria Civic Center.

Registration is FREE* and includes food, beverages, and a ticket to the Peoria Rivermen game the same evening! (Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.)

*Peoria Civic Center parking is $10 and not included in your event registration.