Local doctor speaks to asthma, allergies ramping up during Fall season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The official start to Fall began Wednesday, September 22. With the change of season comes an adjustment to those managing asthma, allergies, and the like.

Springfield Clinic’s Dr. Penelope Ewbank specializes in allergies, asthma, and immunology.

“In the fall, there are a variety of [triggers],” said Dr. Ewbank. “You’ve got the temperature and weather change. Cooler dryer air often kicks up some people’s symptoms. You have fall sports, like football, volleyball, and basketball rolling in. Some people’s asthma is worsened with excursion. Finally, allergies. So, pollens, like Ragweed and mold, are at higher levels in the fall.”