Local doctor speaks to the importance of colon, rectal screenings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States is colorectal cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says it’s also the third most common cancer for men and women.

OSF Healthcare said, “while there are other tests, a colonoscopy is the gold standard for colon cancer screenings. Colon cancer is slow growing and can come with little or no symptoms. A colonoscopy is the best way to find and remove colon polyps before they become cancer.”

Steven Tsoraides, MD, FACS, FASCRS, performs colon and rectal surgeries at the following locations:

OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL

UnityPoint Health – Methodist, Peoria, IL

OSF Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL

Center for Health Ambulatory Surgery Center, Peoria, IL

OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, Kewanee, IL

Springfield Clinic said there are six life-ling habits to prevent colon cancer:

Maintain a healthy weight and participate in regular physical activity.

Limit your intake of red meat and animal fats.

Eat a diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Curb your alcohol consumption.

Quit (or never start) smoking cigarettes.

Take calcium supplements.

It also said symptoms may present in the following:

Blood in the stool

Recurrent stomach pain or cramping

Stools narrower than usual

Unexplained weight loss

Dr. Tsoraides attended medical school at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. His residency program was through University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. His fellowship took place at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield.