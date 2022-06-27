EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kick it up with Camp Big Sky next weekend to help people of any age with any disability and their family members, friends, and caregivers that provide opportunities to access, and discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors.

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Time: Doors Open at 5pm & Dinner at 6pm

Location: Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino

In Partnership with the Pilot Club of Peoria

$50 per Person

$400 for a Table of 8

Includes dinner – homestyle country buffet, tea/coffee, dessert, and live entertainment

Or send a check payable to Camp Big Sky to:

P.O. Box 56

Farmington, IL 61531

Reservation Deadline: July 1, 2022

More about Camp Big Sky

Our governing organization Why Not Now? Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit corporation registered with the United States Internal Revenue Service, the Illinois Secretary of State, and the Illinois Attorney General. We are governed by a 15-member community-based volunteer Board of Directors. A board that includes people with and parents of children with disabilities, camp volunteers, representatives of organizations that serve people with disabilities, and professionals from the legal, financial, human resources, marketing, special education, information technology, and other professions.