Local fashion hits the runway to raise funds for Easterseals Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fashionistas will represent local brands next week for “A Whole New World: 100% Included & 100% Empowered” during the 66th and final Annual Ladies Auxiliary Fashion Show.

It’s taking place virtually Thursday, May 20, 2021. Clothing wore by models will be featured from A Perfect Pear Boutique, Belle Mie, Beth Anne, Pink Sugar, and RC Outfitters.

You can reserve your virtual seat for $35 at Eastersealsci.com/fashionshow. In conjunction with the show, a silent auction will be available with 50 prize offers. Direct donations are also encouraged.

Easterseals said, “the first fashion show fundraiser was held at the Peoria Country Club in 1955, when a small group of women recognized a need to help children, with disabilities and other special needs receive therapy services.”

It’s the last year of the fashion show. To continue the legacy of giving set forth by the women of the Auxiliary, a Giving Circle will take its place. The Giving Circle will host quarterly luncheons to learn more about Easterseals and its services, and ways to support the organization and the families it serves.

Giving Circle: Making a collective impact is easy

1. MAKE YOUR GIFT OR PLEDGE Anyone wishing to join can become a member by making a gift of $100 or more.

2. JOIN GIVING CIRCLE CONVERSATIONS Learn about key opportunitiesto make an impact for Easterseals kids and families served by Easterseals.

3. ADD YOUR VOICE Vote for the opportunity you would most like to fund.

4. MAKE AN IMPACT Hear directly from Easterseals staff and families on how your generosity helps children with developmental delays, disabilities, and other special needs.

The online silent auction begins May 15. The show will be streamed online starting at 7 p.m. A link will be shared ahead of time with ticket holders.

For more information on the Easterseals Ladies Auxiliary contact peoriafashionshow@gmail.com or follow on Facebook!