Local OBGYN encourages yearly visits, women’s health checkups

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Healthcare providers with Springfield Clinic stressed the importance of yearly checkups and visits for women.

Xochitl Garcia, MD said Wednesday, “Ideally, the first reproductive health visit should start [for patients aged] 13 or 15. It doesn’t mean the patient is to come in and have an intimate exam, or breast exam. That visit is mainly a discussion, education, counseling. Important topics to discuss are contraception, menstrual cycle, sexually transmitted infections, and most importantly prevention of infections.”

A yearly gynecology exam is important for women of all ages. At an annual appointment, a physical exam is performed assessing your heart, lungs, breasts, abdomen and pelvic anatomy. It is also a perfect time to touch base on special individual needs of women in different age groups and/or with a family history of specific illnesses.

During the women’s health exam, the physician or advanced practitioner (nurse practitioner, midwife, physicians assistant) will:

review your past medical history and surgeries, medications, concerns and medical problems you may be having.

assess your blood pressure, height, weight and body mass index

discuss the importance of pap smears, screenings for sexually transmitted diseases, self breast exams, mammograms, colonoscopy screenings, immunizations, heart health, bone health

discuss practicing good health habits such as eating a well balanced diet, incorporating exercise into your daily life style and being pro-active about your health care in years to come

