‘Look. It’s My Book!’ program aiming to acquire books for area youth

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving a book, giving a future. It’s the mission of a Peoria nonprofit, Look. It’s My Book!®.

The Literacy Project, which aims to eliminate the literacy gap of emerging 2nd-graders who are functionally illiterate, reports,” in middle-income neighborhoods the ratio of books per child is 13 to 1, in low-income neighborhoods, the ratio is 1 age-appropriate book for every 300 children.”

Look. It’s My Book!® said, “[It] was founded to augment the work of the Adopt-a-School Program in Peoria, IL District 150. In the 2015-2016 year we will provide a book to each child in kindergarten through fourth grade six times a year. We currently serve all of the fourteen elementary schools. By helping children have access to books at home, we hope to strengthen learning and instill a life-long love of reading. Our many “Thank You” notes from the children indicate that it seems to be working!”

Look. It’s My Book!® said it has at least twelve different titles that will be available for each grade, with a span of ability levels appropriate for the grade. The selections include both fiction and non-fiction titles.

You can help!

The Founder of Look. It’s My Book!® is Janet Roth. Get in touch with Janet at janeteroth@yahoo.com. The President is Mike Murphy. Get in touch with Mike at mjmurphy82@yahoo.com.