Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank launching ambassadors program

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — With a new year comes new challenges and successes. For Galesburg’s Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank, 2021 brings the launch of its ambassador program.
Its goal is to engage volunteers across the region to help raise awareness and collect supplies for the nonprofit.
Be a voice for children and families in your community by signing up to be a Diaper Bank Ambassador today:
Ambassador Toolkit Includes
- Small yard sign that denotes your house as an “Official Diaper Bank Drop Off Location”
- Ambassador business cards
- Fun Diaper Bank Swag!
- Fliers, information sheets, and sample messages for email and social media use
- Diaper Bank Staff support
- Social events to meet other Diaper Bank Ambassadors
Commitment
- Minimum 1 year commitment
- Complete Ambassador training
- Serve as your neighborhood contact for The Diaper Bank, promoting your location and coordinating drop-offs with donors
- Spread the word about the urgent need for diapers for families in our community
- Have fun!
The nonprofit has an Amazon Wishlist available if you choose to donate contact-free.
Loving Bottoms provides essential products to families in Knox, Warren, Mercer, Peoria, Henry, Stark, Fulton, Tazewell, Henderson, and Rock Island Counties. It works with 24 partner agencies where diapers and feminine products are passed out.
Porter said during a normal month, the program distributes over 18,000 diapers to more than 360 children and families. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the need across the region.
A full list of all partner agencies can be found at https://lovingbottoms.org/diapers
Latest Headlines
- Peoria Police Chief retires Friday, reflects on time with department
- Lottery Jackpots grow, but your odds of winning are low
- AFC, NFC championship games feature early season rematches
- ‘Souvenir of a lifetime’: Chiefs fan snags ball Patrick Mahomes launched into Arrowhead’s upper deck
- Tri-County update shows 507 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths