Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank launching ambassadors program

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — With a new year comes new challenges and successes. For Galesburg’s Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank, 2021 brings the launch of its ambassador program.

Its goal is to engage volunteers across the region to help raise awareness and collect supplies for the nonprofit.

Be a voice for children and families in your community by signing up to be a Diaper Bank Ambassador today:

Ambassador Toolkit Includes

Small yard sign that denotes your house as an “Official Diaper Bank Drop Off Location”

Ambassador business cards

Fun Diaper Bank Swag!

Fliers, information sheets, and sample messages for email and social media use

Diaper Bank Staff support

Social events to meet other Diaper Bank Ambassadors

Commitment

Minimum 1 year commitment

Complete Ambassador training

Serve as your neighborhood contact for The Diaper Bank, promoting your location and coordinating drop-offs with donors

Spread the word about the urgent need for diapers for families in our community

Have fun!

The nonprofit has an Amazon Wishlist available if you choose to donate contact-free.

Loving Bottoms provides essential products to families in Knox, Warren, Mercer, Peoria, Henry, Stark, Fulton, Tazewell, Henderson, and Rock Island Counties. It works with 24 partner agencies where diapers and feminine products are passed out.

Porter said during a normal month, the program distributes over 18,000 diapers to more than 360 children and families. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the need across the region.

“In 2020, when we started out the year, we had done just under 200,000 diapers in 2019, so we were like, ‘ok, we want to stretch a bit. We want to do about 250,000 diapers in 2020.’ Then COVID happened. We ended up finishing the year at 503,000 diapers, so just a little over half a million diapers. More than double what our goal was.” lee ann porter, executive director, founder | loving bottoms diaper bank

A full list of all partner agencies can be found at https://lovingbottoms.org/diapers