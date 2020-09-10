‘Make the call,’ Local mental health experts speak to suicide prevention awareness, available services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every 40 seconds, someone takes their own life according to the World Health Organization (WHO). That’s about 800,000 people worldwide every year, although some estimates put that number closer to 1 million.

Joining Central Illinois Newsday Thursday, UnityPoint Health – UnityPoint Place President, Dr. Ted Bender along with Mental Health Therapist Amy Roberts, to speak to National Suicide Prevention Day.

UnityPoint Health’s Access Center number for more information on available services 1-888-311-0321.

For life-threatening concerns, call 911 or be taken to your nearest emergency department.

For a crisis evaluation and counseling or Emergency Response Services:

Peoria County: (309) 671-8084

Tazewell & Woodford Counties: (309) 347-1148

Find Help For Anxiety, Depression & Mental Health Conditions

At UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace, our team in Central Illinois is committed to providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment services to assist you every step of the way. Millions of people suffer from anxiety, depression or mental health disorders. Each year, many find hope in the journey of recovery. You are not alone. Help is here when you need it.

Talk With a Team Member About Your Options

Call4Calm Text Line

UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace is a proud partner of the Illinois Call4Calm Text Line Service.

The Illinois Call4Calm Text Line is not a crisis hotline, but is a source of support for anyone experiencing stress and in need of a listening ear. We are here to serve you.

Contact the Support Text Line:

Text “TALK” TO 552020 (or “HABLAR”) for Spanish

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is: 1 (800) 273-8255

The FCC has designated 988 as the new nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to be completed by July 2022. In the meantime please continue to share 1-800-273-TALK (8255) with anyone wishing to connect to the Lifeline. 988 is NOT CURRENTLY ACTIVE nationally and may not connect callers to the Lifeline.

