McDonough County United Way hosts its first Christmas drive-thru in Macomb’s Veterans Park Wednesday

McDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Christmas treat is coming to Macomb’s Veterans Park Wednesday night. It’s being made possible by the leadership of McDonough County United Way.

The event is Dec. 23 from 5 -7 p.m. at Veterans Park, located at 1800 E University Dr., Macomb.

As families drive through the park, they’ll be greeted by Christmas movie characters.  The Facebook event notes each child will receive a fun item at each character’s station. Each child will receive a hot cocoa packet, a candy cane, an ice crystal growing science packet, an unfrosted sugar cookie and frosting packet (to decorate for Santa), a carrot (for Rudolph), an apple (for themselves), and a souvenir photo holder with child questionnaire on the back, as a special keepsake.

It costs $15 per child. Tickets are available online and are limited.

