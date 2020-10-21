Miller Park Zoo director gives insight to ‘Spooktacular’ event, talks COVID-19 changes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miller Park Zoo is adapting its ‘Spooktacular’ event to be safe for families and children. The zoo’s director, Jay Tetzloff, said Wednesday tickets will be sold for scheduled time slots. It’s also added another day to accommodate a yearly interest.

“Spooktacular is probably one of our biggest attendance driver in terms of events,” said Tetzloff. “We’re not going to let a pandemic get in our way, so we have made some modifications. We do have a limitation on the number of people who are going to be on zoo grounds at a time.”

Miller Park Zoo is located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. Call 309-434-2250 for tickets and availability.

Times and dates are as follows:

Friday, October 23rd – 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, October 24th – 5-8 p.m.

Sunday, October 25th – 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, tickets available are for time slots from 5-6:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m. |$5.00 Non-Members/$2.00 Members

Sunday, tickets available are for 11 a.m. until- 12:30 p.m., 12:30 – 2 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m. Each day is a separate admission: Members: $3.00 – Non-members: $7.00

Masks are required and zoo staff said all activities will follow the state’s COVID-19 requirements.

