Miller Park Zoo offers enrichment to children, animals through virtual safari camp

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo is providing enrichment for animals and kids through a newly adapted Winter Safari Camp.

On Monday, Anthony Nelson the zoo’s business director said, “we’re going to talk about animal enrichment, which is basically kind of giving them something to stimulate their brain, so the people in the class will build something at home, and then they’ll get to see the animals at the zoo enjoy that enrichment.”

