More than 500 cars ready for season-opening weekend of ‘Cars and Coffee’

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 500 cars will line up in East Peoria’s Levee District Saturday, April 3. It’s for the Cars and Coffee season opener.

Chris Hruby, a host of the monthly event, said Friday, “it’s an extremely diverse and unique experience for central Illinois. It’s the largest recurring monthly event here for automotive enthusiasts. [It] really tries to bring a large city car culture to the Peoria area.”

The season opener is a free event, which runs from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3.

There’s also a third Friday monthly event, Friday Night Lights, which Hruby said helps cater to multiple crowds. It’s free and is slated from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on April 16.