Morton’s G&D Integrated recruiting drivers, overcoming pandemic challenges

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trucking industry is now fighting to overcome pandemic challenges.

One local company is G&D Integrated, which provides contract logistics and transportation services throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S.

Curt Fisher, G&D’s Vice President of Client Relations and Marketing, said Tuesday, “take a look around your home, your office, where you’re at right now, and there isn’t a single item within hands reach that at one point or another was ultimately delivered by a truck. It wouldn’t be accessible without having the drivers to deliver those goods.”

In an industry that never stops running, the Morton trucking company is looking to add drivers to its fleet. One way is from completion of the Illinois Central College’s Truck Driving Program. The school offers a four-week non-credit certificate program. At the completion, drivers take the Illinois Secretary of State’s Class A road test.

Drivers learn:

Dept. of Transportation (DOT) rules and regulations

Endorsement preparation

Logbook protocol

Map reading and trip planning

Truckers also get complete training on an 18-wheeler.

Must have a valid Illinois license in order to get a trucker’s permit. Driver’s license must be good for the six months that the trucker’s permit is in effect. If not, the license must be renewed in time for class to start (a week or two before class is recommended) so one can receive a trucker’s permit. Students must have a permit to get behind the wheel when they are out on any road. Most students get their permit in the first week of class. All driver’s tickets and child support must be paid in order to get a permit. (A State of Illinois requirement).



Must have a certified birth certificate or a passport. A certified birth certificate is one from the county courthouse where you were born, and it must be an original. If the student does not have one, the student must get a replacement a week or two before class starts.



Must be able to pass the IDOT physical and drug screen.

***Note: Felonies or bad driving records may keep a person from getting a good job but will not preclude anyone from taking the course.

The American Trucking Associations released its 2019 Truck Driver Shortage Analysis. The report finds by 2028, the shortage of drivers could grow to more than 160,000 if current trends continue.

The report identifies “over the next decade, the trucking industry will need to hire roughly 1.1 million new drivers or an average of nearly 110,000 per year. Replacing retiring truck drivers will be by far the largest factor, accounting for over half of new driver hires (54%). The second-largest factor

will be industry growth, accounting for 25% of new driver hires.”

G&D Integrated aims to combat the shortage by changing associated stigmas and hiring new recruits. The company is accepting applications for new hires within a variety of transportation services. Those looking for more information can call 1-800-451-6680 or fill out a form online.

“We’re looking at over 1.1 million drivers needed over the course of the next five to 10 years, and we (have) got to find ways to attract people,” said Fisher. “The reality is, we’d like to attract drivers from new areas. We’re working with teams at our partner, ICC and (its) CDL program because we’re having to get creative to find a way to find an avenue to new talent out there.”