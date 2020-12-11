New education campaign shines a light on Atrial Fibrillation, importance of early diagnosis

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill.(WMBD) — In 2020, some Americans are not getting the medical care they may need.
Medical professionals are concerned if Americans continue to delay routine care appointments, we may see a decrease in the early detection of new medical conditions, potentially worsening outcomes.
A new educational campaign – No Time to Wait – has launched in part to raise awareness about symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of irregular heartbeat, and talking to a doctor.
One of No Time to Wait‘s biggest concerns with AFib is the risk of stroke. People with AFib have approximately 5 times greater risk of stroke than those who do not have AFib, according to medical professionals. It is estimated that by 2030, approximately 12 million people in the U.S. will have AFib.
BIO: Dr. Russo is Director of Electrophysiology and Arrhythmia Services at Cooper University Hospital, Director of the CCEP Fellowship program, and Professor of Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. She is the immediate past president of Heart Rhythm Society, has served on numerous Heart Rhythm Society committees and task forces, and is a member of the HeartRhythm Journal editorial board. In addition, she has served as co-chair or member on several guidelines, consensus documents, or Appropriate Use Criteria writing groups. Dr. Russo received her medical degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. She did her residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania and her fellowship training at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Cooper Hospital. Areas of particular interest include implantable cardioverter defibrillators, totally subcutaneous devices, atrial fibrillation, sex differences in arrhythmias, and performance improvement activities. Dr. Russo has been recognized many times as a “Top Doctor” in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.
