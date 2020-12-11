New education campaign shines a light on Atrial Fibrillation, importance of early diagnosis

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill.(WMBD) — In 2020, some Americans are not getting the medical care they may need.

Medical professionals are concerned if Americans continue to delay routine care appointments, we may see a decrease in the early detection of new medical conditions, potentially worsening outcomes.

A new educational campaign – No Time to Wait – has launched in part to raise awareness about symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of irregular heartbeat, and talking to a doctor.

One of No Time to Wait‘s biggest concerns with AFib is the risk of stroke. People with AFib have approximately 5 times greater risk of stroke than those who do not have AFib, according to medical professionals. It is estimated that by 2030, approximately 12 million people in the U.S. will have AFib.