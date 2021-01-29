New guidance released for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Small Business Administration said it’s prioritizing working Americans by designating $284 billion towards job retention through the second round of the paycheck protection program.

The Paycheck Protection Program opened January 11, 2021, and will close March 31 unless funds are allocated beforehand.

The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council’s CEO, Chris Setti, said Friday, “we had over 4,800 businesses here in the Peoria area alone take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program. It was a great program, [and it] really helped a lot of businesses. In the most recent stimulus bill that was passed and signed right before the end of the year, they allowed for another round of paycheck protection loans either for those who didn’t take advantage of it the first time, and there’s even a provision now for those that did… [they] can get it a second time.”

Key PPP updates include:

PPP borrowers can set their PPP loan’s covered period to be any length between 8 and 24 weeks to best meet their business needs;

PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including operations expenditures, property damage costs, supplier costs, and worker protection expenditures;

The Program’s eligibility is expanded to include 501(c)(6)s, housing cooperatives, destination marketing organizations, among other types of organizations;

The PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees;

Certain existing PPP borrowers can request to modify their First Draw PPP Loan amount; and

Certain existing PPP borrowers are now eligible to apply for a Second Draw PPP Loan.

A borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will or has used the full amount only for authorized uses;

Has no more than 300 employees; and

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

The new guidance released includes:

For more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares.

