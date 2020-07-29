No vacation? Update your kitchen!

Central Illinois Newsday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wood Front Kitchen owner David Russell explains how you can update your kitchen with cabinet refacing for less time and money than a full remodel. Set up your appointment at (309) 682-7600 or visit the Prairie Home Alliance Showroom in Washington.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News