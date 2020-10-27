Normal’s Marcfirst talks Down Syndrome Awareness, services provided to central Illinoisans

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal’s Marcfirst, a service provider for children and adults with developmental disabilities, highlights the independence of central Illinoisans living with the chromosomal disorder.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Down Syndrome continues to be the most common chromosomal disorder. The governmental agency details each year, about 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome, which is about 1 in every 700 babies born.

Jack Pennoyer is a transition employment specialist with the group. He said Tuesday, “there are plenty of people in our community that have Down Syndrome. As people in our community, they’re just as important as anyone else in our community as far as contribution goes, as far as presence, as far as being important to our community.”

Marcfirst has been supporting people with developmental disabilities to help them reach their full potential since 1955. Pennoyer said it offers programs from early childhood to adulthood.

More about Marcfirst

Since 1955, Marcfirst has devoted resources to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. Within the Marcfirst portfolio of services, there are many specialized programs that provide support to individuals with developmental disabilities or delays throughout an entire life span. When you make an investment in Marcfirst, your contributions directly impact the lives of individuals in our community. Children, adults and their families need your contributions to sustain a promising future filled with services and resources.