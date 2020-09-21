Nurx offers personalized headache, migraine service as COVID-19 lingers

SAN FRANCISCO (WMBD) — Nurx, the largest digital practice for women’s health, introduced personalized treatment for headaches and migraines.

Nurx now offers its patients the ability to manage their headaches and migraines with comprehensive online consultations and ongoing check-ins, personalized treatment plans, and home delivery of medication, eliminating the need to make an in-person appointment, travel to a clinic, or wait in line at the pharmacy.

As with all of its healthcare services, Nurx accepts health insurance and offers transparent pricing for those without coverage. The service was developed in close consultation with Nurx clinical advisor Dr. Charisse Litchman, a neurologist and headache expert.

By providing care to over 300,000 patients on a monthly basis, Nurx’s medical providers are experts in women’s healthcare and uniquely positioned to treat one of the most common health conditions that affect 28 million women in the U.S. Women are three times more likely than men to experience migraines, largely due to menstruation and hormonal changes.

Yet despite being one of the most prevalent health conditions and having a significant impact on everyday well-being, headaches and migraines are often misunderstood and misdiagnosed. In a survey of Nurx patients who experience migraines, nearly one-in-two said they have had their headache symptoms dismissed by a doctor, and one-in-four have experienced a lack of support from their friends and family members.

“Telemedicine provides a powerful and meaningful solution to reach people who suffer from headaches but who lack physical access to care or who feel they have had their symptoms dismissed by medical providers in the past. I’m encouraged by Nurx’s focus on addressing one of the most debilitating health conditions and providing a safe and high-quality experience for its patients.” Nurx clinical advisor and American Headache Society fellow Dr. Charisse Lichtman

Nurx is introducing this service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when people who experience migraines are facing significant challenges seeing their in-person provider, concerned about the risk of exposure when picking up their medication from the pharmacy, and experiencing a higher level of stress and anxiety, which are common triggers for headaches and migraines.

According to a recent survey, 84 percent of people who experience migraines said the pandemic has impacted their migraine management, including difficulty scheduling appointments and reduced access to medication.

Nurx’s all-in-one service is available for people who experience occasional or chronic tension headaches and migraines and for $60 per year includes:

Comprehensive online medical consultation

Video exam, which requires patients to upload videos completing a series of tasks that test cognitive abilities, cranial nerves, and motor control

Personalized treatment plan and daily headache tracker

Regular check-ins with a trained and licensed medical provider to adjust and optimize a treatment plan

Home delivery of medication in discreet packaging, including refills

Unlimited follow-up questions with Nurx’s medical team regarding their headaches and migraines for one year without the need to schedule an appointment

Ability to use health insurance to cover medication, and transparent pricing for those without health insurance

“Many of our current patients experience migraines, and we look forward to providing them with a comprehensive and personalized treatment plan for a healthcare issue that can make a significant impact on their well-being,” said Nurx CEO Varsha Rao. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated access issues for care and treatment, and we are committed to ensuring we can address our patients’ health needs while they remain safely at home.”

Nurx’s headache and migraine service will be available to patients in 28 states and the District of Columbia, encompassing nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population. To learn more, visit their website.

About Nurx

Nurx is a health tech company providing convenient, affordable, and personalized care for sensitive health needs. By reimagining the healthcare experience, Nurx offers patients transparent pricing and judgment-free care whenever and wherever works best for them. We believe everyone should have the freedom to live well and be in charge of their healthcare decisions, regardless of their circumstances. From diagnosis to delivery, we make every part of getting healthy and staying healthy, better.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected