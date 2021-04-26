Offering teens support while working towards a career

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Helping your teen think more career-oriented may give them the upper hand when trying to land their dream job.

Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois’ Program Manager Lyndsie Gravemier said Monday, “I encourage all young people to “Try before you buy.” Before they invest too much time or money pursuing their dream career, make sure that they’ve had an opportunity to have as much hands-on experience in that field as possible. If they want to be a doctor, there are a ton of medical and STEM experiences in the area that are actually pretty reasonably priced. If they want to teach, encourage them to tutor. If they want to be the next YouTube or Twitch sensation, have them start a channel and see all the really hard work that goes into editing video and building a following of subscribers.”

While some teens express an understanding of their chosen career, others may be unsure.

“A great way to help prepare them for wherever their career journey takes them is to help build up their “transferable skills” or skills that will be important no matter what they do. A good example is digital skills, or a person’s level of comfort with technology. In the early 2000’s, the importance of digital skills in middle wage jobs quadrupled. By 2030, experts predict the work hours using digital skills will increase 69%. A lot of us think of teens as naturals with technology, but I’ve found that they often have gaps when it comes to common tech used for work, such as email, video conferencing, or Office-type programs. A great way to add these skills to their resume would be to take a free course or two. Goodwill offers a wide range of Digital Skills classes on all of these topics and more for anyone age 16 or older.” lyndsie gravemier | program manager | goodwill industries of central illinois, inc.

Call (309) 339-7326 to find out more about Digital Skills classes and other training opportunities.