Offering teens support while working towards a career

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Helping your teen think more career-oriented may give them the upper hand when trying to land their dream job.
Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois’ Program Manager Lyndsie Gravemier said Monday, “I encourage all young people to “Try before you buy.” Before they invest too much time or money pursuing their dream career, make sure that they’ve had an opportunity to have as much hands-on experience in that field as possible. If they want to be a doctor, there are a ton of medical and STEM experiences in the area that are actually pretty reasonably priced. If they want to teach, encourage them to tutor. If they want to be the next YouTube or Twitch sensation, have them start a channel and see all the really hard work that goes into editing video and building a following of subscribers.”
While some teens express an understanding of their chosen career, others may be unsure.
Call (309) 339-7326 to find out more about Digital Skills classes and other training opportunities.