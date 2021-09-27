One Degree Functional Health works to alleviate symptoms without medication, surgery

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Degree Functional Health said it offers cutting-edge technology that can naturally alleviate symptoms without the use of medication or surgery.

It offers services with neuropathy, contour light body sculpting, metabolic weight loss, gut health, chiropractic care, knee pain, and massage therapy.

“I like to talk to patients,” said Dr. William Weinman, Owner of One Degree Functional Health. “Symptoms are their symptoms, but I don’t want to cover them up. I want to find out how they’re affecting you, and how we can actually start to reverse them and help you get back to where you want [to be].”

Office Hours

Monday – 9am – 12pm

Tuesday – Specialized Appointments

Wednesday – 9am – 12pm, 2pm – 5pm

Thursday – Specialized Appointments (am), 3pm – 5pm

Friday – 9am – 12pm

Additional appointments can be made by contacting the office at 309-698-2500.