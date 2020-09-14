Open House Thursday for Peoria’s Sow to Grow Community Garden

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Phoenix Community Development Services alongside the Junior League of Peoria is hosting an open house Thursday, September 17 from 5:00 — 6:30 p.m. at the Sow to Grow Garden, located at 706 Wayne St. in Peoria. A short program will be held at 5:45 p.m.

The purpose of the open house is to recognize and celebrate collaborators who supported the project.

The garden started in the spring of 2019 with goals of improving access to healthy fresh food in the heart of one of Peoria’s food deserts while providing ongoing education to empower people with the skills and knowledge needed to make healthy food choices for life.

The outdoor event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Guests are asked to maintain social distances. Masks are mandatory.

More about Phoenix Community Development Services

Phoenix Community Development Services, formerly The South Side Office of Concern (SSOC) was founded in 1982 as an agency that would feed the hungry and provide information and referral to help neighborhood members improve their lives. The agency ran the food pantry based at St. Patrick Catholic Church which later became the Peoria Anti-Hunger Coalition.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected