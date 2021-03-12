OSF Healthcare doctor instills hope to those living with MS

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare’s MS Center team says it works to bring hope to people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) through the Illinois Neurological Institute.

OSF Healthcare says MS is a long-lasting (chronic) disease of the central nervous system. It’s an unpredictable disease that affects people differently. Some people with MS may have only mild symptoms. Others may lose their ability to see clearly, write, speak, or walk when communication between the brain and other parts of the body becomes disrupted.

Douglas R. Juvinall, MD, said Friday each person has their own story when it comes to MS.

“It affects them differently. They have their own unique symptom patterns that are on radiological findings. There’s a number of ways we can help them with medications to treat symptoms, to reduce disability progression or relapses because of that I can really tailor my treatment to each person’s individual needs.” Douglas R. Juvinall, MD

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society said MS Awareness week runs March 7-13, 2021. World MS Day is May 30, 2021.

OSF Healthcare said symptoms of MS are grouped as primary, secondary, or tertiary as described below:

