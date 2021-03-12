OSF Healthcare doctor instills hope to those living with MS

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare’s MS Center team says it works to bring hope to people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) through the Illinois Neurological Institute.
OSF Healthcare says MS is a long-lasting (chronic) disease of the central nervous system. It’s an unpredictable disease that affects people differently. Some people with MS may have only mild symptoms. Others may lose their ability to see clearly, write, speak, or walk when communication between the brain and other parts of the body becomes disrupted.
Douglas R. Juvinall, MD, said Friday each person has their own story when it comes to MS.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society said MS Awareness week runs March 7-13, 2021. World MS Day is May 30, 2021.
OSF Healthcare said symptoms of MS are grouped as primary, secondary, or tertiary as described below:
Locations of area practices:
|OSF Illinois Neurological Institute
|1701 E. College Avenue
|Bloomington
|(309) 661-5050
|8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|OSF Illinois Neurological Institute
|200 E. Pennsylvania Avenue
|Peoria
|(309) 624-4000
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|OSF Illinois Neurological Institute
|1050 E. Norris Drive
Suite 2A
|Ottawa
|(815) 433-7240
|8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.