OSF Healthcare offers tips ahead of National Handwashing Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In this day in age, going back to the basics has proven to be a top recommendation for local and national health leaders. National Handwashing Week runs the first full week of December. This year, it runs from Dec. 6-12.

OSF Healthcare’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control Lori Grooms offers parents a tip on instilling proper handwashing habits at home.

“Good old-fashioned water paint [works],” said Grooms. “Pretend like it is your soap. Put that on your hands. Rub it around like you would soap and then have the child look at their hands and anywhere that they don’t see the paint are areas they missed.”

Follow Five Steps to Wash Your Hands the Right Way

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says washing your hands is easy, and it’s one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout an entire community—from your home and workplace to childcare facilities and hospitals.

Follow these five steps every time.

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Why? Read the science behind the recommendations.

It also says during the Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic, keeping hands clean is especially important to help prevent the virus from spreading. Read more about how to protect yourself and others.