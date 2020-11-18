OSF Healthcare shares insight on battling a resurgence of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Given the resurgence of COVID-19, OSF Healthcare’s Chief Operating Officer said Wednesday it feels different battling the virus than it did at the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Mike Cruz has been with OSF HealthCare since 1987 where he launched his medical career as a resident physician in the Emergency Department.

He says the demands are different now against COVID-19.

“The season is different. We’ve learned a lot together. We’ve learned a lot about this disease and illness clinically, not just as a nation, but we learned how to take care of it at the operating unit level, ICU’s and on the floors. So there’s really an esprit de corps despite an intense resurgence of how it’s impacting the healthcare system.” dr. Mike Cruz

The Peoria County/City Health Department is reporting three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Peoria County and an additional three in Tazewell County.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the Tri-County area is now at 200.

The department reported an additional 413 cases in the tri-county area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported an additional 197 cases for a total of 7,461. Tazewell County reported an additional 219 for a total of 5,167 and Woodford County an additional 33 for a total of 1,346.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 70.21% have recovered and 27.62% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.62%.

On Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 122 new cases of coronavirus as well as another COVID-related death in the area.

The report showed 1,516 people are isolating at home and 22 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Local hospitals reported 72% of ICU beds in use and 22% of total beds available. They also reported 20% of beds currently in use are for COVID-19 patients.