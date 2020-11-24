PACE’s Santa Parade makes adjustments in light of COVID-19 pandemic, available to watch on TV

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The longest continuous running Santa Claus Parade in the nation is held right here in Peoria. It’s not breaking with tradition but making adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) announced the theme for the 133rd Annual Santa Claus Parade is “Christmas Wishes Filled with Hope.” It’ll take place on November 27, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the parade will be a reverse/drive-thru event. Floats will be lined up along Main Street and along Monroe Street until the end. Vehicles will enter the float viewing area from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM starting at Main and Jefferson Streets and proceed on Main and turn right on Monroe until the end. No candy, flyers, or merchandise will be passed out at this year’s parade.

PACE encourages the public, and those not actually participating in the parade to watch the live virtual telecast of the parade at 10:30 AM on WMBD-TV Channel 31. The telecast has been sponsored by Busey Bank /South Side Bank since 1957.

