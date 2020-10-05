Papa pairs older adults with ‘pals’ to enable companionship, offer ‘family on-demand’

The following post may contain content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Papa, a nationwide provider that pairs older adults and families with Papa Pals for companionship and assistance with everyday tasks. Since launching in Miami, FL in 2018, Papa has expanded to serve families in 17 states, with plans to be in all 50 states by January 2021. Papa is eligible to members through health plans and employers as a benefit. Papa has grown 20 percent month over month since inception and expects to increase 5x year over year in membership growth; which has accelerated due to COVID-19.

“We created Papa with the singular goal of supporting older adults and their families throughout the aging journey. The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately only intensified circumstances leading to loneliness and isolation, and we’re honored to be able to offer solutions to help families during this difficult time.” Papa Founder and CEO Andrew Parker

“Papa is enabling a growing number of older Americans to age at home while reducing the cost of care for health plans and creating meaningful jobs for companion care professionals,” said Fatima Husain, Principal at Comcast Ventures. “We are excited to join the Papa team as they build upon the company’s innovative solution and accelerate on its path to grow nationally.”

Papa is a family on-demand service providing assistance and companionship to older adults and families in 17 states today, with plans to be in all 50 states by January 2021. Papa was founded in 2017 in Miami, FL. For more information, visit joinpapa.com.

About Comcast Ventures Comcast Ventures (www.comcastventures.com) is the venture capital affiliate of Comcast Corporation. It is a returns-focused venture capital firm with a 20-year history investing in consumer, enterprise, and frontier technology companies. The portfolio has grown to more than 130 companies. Comcast Ventures is consistently ranked on the list of top 10 most active CVCs. The team includes experienced investors, entrepreneurs, and startup operators based in offices in San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

