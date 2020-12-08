Par-A-Dice’s Wreaths of Hope Campaign to donate $5,000 to area organizations

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With doors temporarily closed, East Peoria’s Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino is determined to give back to its community, and the business’ parent company, Boyd Gaming, encourages charitable support.
The Wreaths of Hope campaign is a voting contest, which aims to encourage local nonprofit organizations. The five wreaths to choose from are Camp Big Sky, Neighborhood House, Peoria Promise, Wildlife Prairie Park, and Heller Center.
The first-place winner will receive $2,000. The remaining funds will be divvied up between the remaining organizations.
Votes can be cast daily until Dec. 20.
