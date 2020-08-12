Passage to India 2020- A Cultural Feast at Home!

Central Illinois Newsday

Passage to India Co-Chair Kris Maillacherubu explains the Easter Seals event that will be virtual this year on Friday, August 28th. It will feature traditional Indian food, music, and cultural experiences from the comfort of your own home! Visit EasterSealsci.com/passagetoindia to register.

