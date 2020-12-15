Patient, doctor offer advice to managing hemophilia A

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People don’t usually have to worry about minor bumps and bruises, but for those with a rare bleeding disorder, experiencing bruising or bleeding after something as routine as a minor fall can be alarming.

In recent years, important treatment developments have brought hope to people living with Hemophilia A and many may have a new outlook on living with a chronic condition this coming holiday season.

Talking about an approach for managing this disorder is hematologist-oncologist Dr. Amy Shapiro, co-founder of the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center, and Guy, who is living with Hemophilia A.

Guy was diagnosed with Hemophilia A at birth and struggled with managing bleeds throughout his childhood. He had spontaneous brain bleeds as a young child, which led to seizures and caused him to become legally blind.

MORE ABOUT Dr. Amy Shapiro, hematologist-oncologist, Co-Founder of the Indiana Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center (IHTC): Amy Shapiro, MD, is the co-founder, CEO, and co-medical director at the Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center, Inc. A board-certified pediatric hematologist-oncologist, Dr. Shapiro received her medical degree in 1980 from the New York University School of Medicine. She was named “Physician of the Year” in 2001 by the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) and was honored with the Leadership in Research Award from NHF in 2017. Dr. Shapiro received the “Distinguished Hoosier Award” in 2009 from the State of Indiana, presented to her by Governor Mitch Daniels. She has also authored or co-authored over 120 articles and abstracts and eight textbook chapters.