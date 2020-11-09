Patients skeptical of joint replacement surgeries during the pandemic, surgeons assure of a safe, clean environment

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly one in four American adults live with chronic, debilitating joint pain, yet many people suffer for years before getting joint replacement surgery. Concern over COVID-19 has become a major factor in these delays, with a new survey showing that nearly half of joint replacement candidates are postponing due to the pandemic.

Dr. Mark Klaassen and his patient Becky urge those in pain to reconsider delaying these important joint replacement procedures that can help them to relieve their pain, and enjoy a better quality of life.

