PCAV to hold ‘Hope Walk’ Thursday, social distancing, masks required

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Community Against Violence organization wants to meet residents, answer questions about the organization, and discuss what others can do to further the cause on Thursday, September, 10.

The ‘Hope Walk’ will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. The walk will start at the East Bluff Community Center and will proceed around the East Bluff from there.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

