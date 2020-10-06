Pekin plus-size boutique talks appreciation, celebration, body positivity

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colors. Fashion does the same. The owner of Curvy Chic Boutique, located at 1100 Derby Street Suite D in Pekin, said Tuesday it’s all about body positivity.

“I think it’s so important to celebrate all body shapes and sizes, because you know if we just focused on one body type, anyone who doesn’t fit that mold is going to feel like they’re inadequate.”

kali holt, owner | curvy chic boutique

