Pekin plus-size boutique talks appreciation, celebration, body positivity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Papa, a nationwide provider that pairs older adults and families with Papa Pals for companionship and assistance with everyday tasks. Since launching in Miami, FL in 2018, Papa has expanded to serve families in 17 states, with plans to be in all 50 states by January 2021. Papa is eligible to members through health plans and employers as a benefit. Papa has grown 20 percent month over month since inception and expects to increase 5x year over year in membership growth; which has accelerated due to COVID-19.