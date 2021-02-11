Pekin’s Heritage Farmers Market prepares for Valentine’s Day event

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin’s Heritage Farmer’s Market is gearing its weekend event towards Valentine’s Day. Even going as far as selling heart-shaped rib-eye steaks for an at-home dinner.

The farmer’s market is located at 20235 IL State Route 9 Pekin, IL 61554. It runs Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Its Facebook page reports it sells all-natural, locally raised and grown, Illinois products: Farm fresh milk, Angus beef, pork, chicken, eggs, turkey, breads, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, homemade baked goods, & so much more.