Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories testing for COVID variants

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — As the COVID-19 virus mutates, Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories created new testing equipment aimed at catching variants.
The lab’s CEO, Dr. Aaron Rossi, said it’s processed more than 1.4 million COVID-19 tests since April.
“The current equipment will catch the variants and we added a separate platform that tests any and all viral pathogens within the sample,” Dr. Aaron Rossi said. While the existing PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is specific to COVID-19, “the new platform (Illumina NextSeq) will pull anything we have within the sample,” Rossi said.
The company said about 15,000 specimens are tested for COVID-19 daily. Tests come from testing sites throughout the state, according to its website.
Reditus Laboratories (redituslabs.com) is a full-service dermatopathology laboratory company with a heavy focus on molecular diagnostics.
