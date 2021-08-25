Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce hosting ‘picture day’ offering professional headshots

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Picture day for adults isn’t for a yearbook, rather it’s for resumes, email signatures, professional social media accounts, and more.

The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Picture Day” from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Chamber offices in downtown Peoria.

Registration for the event is full; however, the Chamber is looking to add another picture day for next month.

Shaun V. Photography will be taking the professional headshots. Hair & Make Up touch-ups will be done by stylists from Pure Bliss Hair Studio & Day SpaThe $35 fee includes the professional sitting fee for the headshot and a digital copy of your photo.

