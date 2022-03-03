PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center is playing host to an array of events during March.

The civic center’s marketing director, Kelsy Martin said Thursday, “From the very beginning, we’ve followed the state of Illinois guidelines [for COVID-19], so now that those have eased up, we’ve also reduced that restriction as well.”

Upcoming Events March 2022

Fri. March 4 | Judas Priest

Sat. March 5 | Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back On Tour

Tues. March 8 – Wed. March 9 | Hairspray

Thurs. March 10 | The Marshall Tucker Band 50th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest Dave Mason

Fri. March 18 | Reba McEntire

Thurs. March 24 | Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Sat. March 26 | Greta Van Fleet

Mon. March 28 – Tues. March 29 | Blue Man Group