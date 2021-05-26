Peoria Height’s Springfield Clinic specializing in reconstructive, plastic surgeries

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Open and ready for patients. Peoria Height’s Springfield Clinic specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgeries.

Babis Rammos, MD said Wednesday, “people can expect the traditional esthetic and cosmetic services as well as new and innovative techniques to help you look and feel your best.”

Dr. Rammos said the clinic offers everything from laser treatments, to fillers, Botox, to skin care.

“Our staff is very knowledgeable. If you’re looking for a simple relaxing facial, we have it. If you’re looking for laser hair removal, we have it. If you’re looking for sun-damaged skin repair, we have it.” Babis Rammos, MD

MEDICAL SPA SERVICES & TREATMENTS

Skin Care – using treatments and products to minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin and sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and more.

Sculptra – made with biocompatible, biodegradable, synthetic material called poly-L-lactic acid, which is gradually and naturally absorbed by the body and helps to rebuild lost collagen through a series of treatments.

Facials – using Epionce skin careproducts, we offer facials for any skin type to cleanse pores of dirt and reduce inflammation.

Asclera® – a prescription medicine that is used in a procedure called sclerotherapy to treat spider and varicose veins.

a prescription medicine that is used in a procedure called sclerotherapy to treat spider and varicose veins. BOTOX ® – a popular injection that temporarily reduces or eliminates frown lines, forehead creases, crows feet near the eyes and thick bands in the neck giving the skin a smoother, more refreshed appearance.

– a popular injection that temporarily reduces or eliminates frown lines, forehead creases, crows feet near the eyes and thick bands in the neck giving the skin a smoother, more refreshed appearance. Dermaplaning – mechanical exfoliation of the skin by removing the top layer of the stratum corneum with a surgical blade. This will leave your skin soft and smooth, allowing skin care products to penetrate more effectively.

Dysport® – a prescription injection that helps smooth the look of frown lines between the eyebrows without altering the movement or appearance of the rest of the face.

CoolSculpting® – an FDA-cleared medical procedure that freezes away unwanted fat for good without surgery or downtime.

Dermal Filler -injections that typically contain a natural substance found in our bodies.

KYBELLA® – a prescription medicine used to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin.

– a prescription medicine used to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin. LATISSE® – a treatment to grow eyelashes for people with inadequate or not enough lashes.

– a treatment to grow eyelashes for people with inadequate or not enough lashes. Laser Treatments – treatments include laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, vascular laser treatment, and CO2 laser resurfacing.

Micro-Needling – performed for skin tightening and scar revision on all skin types.

Ear Piercings – ear lobe piercings are available for patients ages 4 and up.

“We pride ourselves on patient satisfaction by providing reliable, quality, state-of-the-art services and treatments,” said Dr. Rammos. “We are definitely invested in the community of Peoria, and we have had such a strong support here. Now, we actually have patients that travel from all over the United States and actually internationally.”

HOURS

Mon: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Tue: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Wed: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Thu: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Fri: 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Sat: CLOSED

Sun: CLOSED

CALL

309-495-0050

PRIMARY SPECIALITIES & PHYSICIANS

Follow Dr. Rammos on Instagram @drbabisrammos